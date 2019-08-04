Sunday afternoon's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and the Charlotte Knights at Coolray Field has been cancelled because of rain.
The game will not be made up as the clubs do not meet again in 2019.
Tickets for Sunday’s game may be exchanged for any remaining 2019 regular-season home game.
The Stripers are off Monday before opening a six-game road trip Tuesday night at Rochester. Game 1 of a three-game series vs. the Red Wings begins at 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett returns to Coolray Field on Tuesday, Aug. 13 for the opener of a three-game series vs. the Columbus Clippers.