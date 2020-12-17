cody.brown.jpg

Parkview senior Cody Brown signed with Tennessee.

 Special Photo

Archer

WR Zion Jackson, Army

Brookwood

DE Jackson Schulz, Davidson (N.C.)

OL Ryan Young, Campbell (N.C.)

Buford

DL Matthew Alexander, Central Florida

LB Tommy Beuglas, Furman (S.C.)

DB Brandon Castro, Army

RB Gabe Ervin Jr., Nebraska

DB/WR Dajuan Fields, Lehigh (Pa.)

LB Nick Perry, Charleston Southern (S.C.)

OL Jacob Smith, Army

DB Amari Wansley, Florida Atlantic

DB Malik Williams, Nebraska

Collins Hill

DL Jonathan Martin, Massachusetts

Dacula

DB Kaleb Edwards, Georgia Tech

DL Adam Watkins, Kennesaw State

LB T.J. Young, Elon (N.C.)

Discovery

DE J.J. Hawkins, Ole Miss

Grayson

OL Garrett Brophy, Johns Hopkins (Md.)

DE Victoine Brown, Louisville

DB Jibrahn Claude, Buffalo (N.Y.)

DE Noah Collins, Georgia Tech

DB Marsyas Fox, Robert Morris (Pa.)

QB Jake Garcia, Miami (Fla.)

WR Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech

RB Phil Mafah, Clemson

LB Franklin Neal, Air Force (Col.)

DB Tyler Pugh, Tennessee Martin

WR Daejon Reynolds, Florida

LB/DE Fernando Sanchez, Central Michigan

OL/DL Tyzen Wilkerson, Mercer

Greater Atlanta Christian

DL Wil Calhoun, Kennesaw State

Hebron

QB Colten Gauthier, South Carolina

Lanier

QB Andrew Blackford, Virginia Military

OL Nick Claypole, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

Mill Creek

DE Brayden Dudley, West Virginia

DB Emon Hill, Kent State (Ohio)

Norcross

DB Josh Graham, Morgan State (Md.)

DL Kamren Lark, Morgan State (Md.)

North Gwinnett

LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

DB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State

DB Jayson Gilliom, Kansas

Parkview

RB Cody Brown, Tennessee

WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (S.C.)

DB Quincy Bryant, Wake Forest

DB Ronnie Hamrick, Central Florida

DE David Patterson, Ohio

Peachtree Ridge

OL Alex Carman, Davidson (N.C.)

DL Amari McNeill, Tennessee

Wesleyan

OL Tanner Bivins, Army

