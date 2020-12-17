Archer
WR Zion Jackson, Army
Brookwood
DE Jackson Schulz, Davidson (N.C.)
OL Ryan Young, Campbell (N.C.)
Buford
DL Matthew Alexander, Central Florida
LB Tommy Beuglas, Furman (S.C.)
DB Brandon Castro, Army
RB Gabe Ervin Jr., Nebraska
DB/WR Dajuan Fields, Lehigh (Pa.)
LB Nick Perry, Charleston Southern (S.C.)
OL Jacob Smith, Army
DB Amari Wansley, Florida Atlantic
DB Malik Williams, Nebraska
Collins Hill
DL Jonathan Martin, Massachusetts
Dacula
DB Kaleb Edwards, Georgia Tech
DL Adam Watkins, Kennesaw State
LB T.J. Young, Elon (N.C.)
Discovery
DE J.J. Hawkins, Ole Miss
Grayson
OL Garrett Brophy, Johns Hopkins (Md.)
DE Victoine Brown, Louisville
DB Jibrahn Claude, Buffalo (N.Y.)
DE Noah Collins, Georgia Tech
DB Marsyas Fox, Robert Morris (Pa.)
QB Jake Garcia, Miami (Fla.)
WR Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech
RB Phil Mafah, Clemson
LB Franklin Neal, Air Force (Col.)
DB Tyler Pugh, Tennessee Martin
WR Daejon Reynolds, Florida
LB/DE Fernando Sanchez, Central Michigan
OL/DL Tyzen Wilkerson, Mercer
Greater Atlanta Christian
DL Wil Calhoun, Kennesaw State
Hebron
QB Colten Gauthier, South Carolina
Lanier
QB Andrew Blackford, Virginia Military
OL Nick Claypole, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Mill Creek
DE Brayden Dudley, West Virginia
DB Emon Hill, Kent State (Ohio)
Norcross
DB Josh Graham, Morgan State (Md.)
DL Kamren Lark, Morgan State (Md.)
North Gwinnett
LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
DB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
DB Jayson Gilliom, Kansas
Parkview
RB Cody Brown, Tennessee
WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (S.C.)
DB Quincy Bryant, Wake Forest
DB Ronnie Hamrick, Central Florida
DE David Patterson, Ohio
Peachtree Ridge
OL Alex Carman, Davidson (N.C.)
DL Amari McNeill, Tennessee
Wesleyan
OL Tanner Bivins, Army
