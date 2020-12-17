Air Force (Col.)
LB Franklin Neal, Grayson
Army
OL Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan
DB Brandon Castro, Buford
WR Zion Jackson, Archer
OL Jacob Smith, Buford
Buffalo (N.Y.)
DB Jibrahn Claude, Grayson
Campbell (N.C.)
OL Ryan Young, Brookwood
Central Florida
DL Matthew Alexander, Buford
DB Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview
Central Michigan
LB/DE Fernando Sanchez, Grayson
Charleston Southern (S.C.)
LB Nick Perry, Buford
Clemson
LB Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett
RB Phil Mafah, Grayson
Coastal Carolina
WR Jared Brown, Parkview
Davidson (N.C.)
OL Alex Carman, Peachtree Ridge
DE Jackson Schulz, Brookwood
Elon (N.C.)
LB T.J. Young, Dacula
Florida
WR Daejon Reynolds, Grayson
Florida Atlantic
DB Amari Wansley, Buford
Furman (S.C.)
LB Tommy Beuglas, Buford
Georgia Tech
DE Noah Collins, Grayson
DB Kaleb Edwards, Dacula
WR Jamal Haynes, Grayson
Johns Hopkins (Md.)
OL Garrett Brophy, Grayson
Kansas
DB Jayson Gilliom, North Gwinnett
Kennesaw State
DL Wil Calhoun, GAC
DL Adam Watkins, Dacula
Kent State (Ohio)
DB Emon Hill, Mill Creek
Lehigh (Pa.)
DB/WR Dajuan Fields, Buford
Louisville
DE Victoine Brown, Grayson
Massachusetts
DL Jonathan Martin, Collins Hill
Mercer
OL/DL Tyzen Wilkerson, Grayson
Miami (Fla.)
QB Jake Garcia, Grayson
Morgan State (Md.)
DB Josh Graham, Norcross
DL Kamren Lark, Norcross
Nebraska
RB Gabe Ervin Jr., Buford
DB Malik Williams, Buford
Ohio
DE David Patterson, Parkview
Ohio State
DB Jordan Hancock, North Gwinnett
Ole Miss
DE J.J. Hawkins, Discovery
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
OL Nick Claypole, Lanier
Robert Morris (Pa.)
DB Marsyas Fox, Grayson
South Carolina
QB Colten Gauthier, Hebron
Tennessee
RB Cody Brown, Parkview
DL Amari McNeill, Peachtree Ridge
Tennessee Martin
DB Tyler Pugh, Grayson
Virginia Military
QB Andrew Blackford, Lanier
Wake Forest
DB Quincy Bryant, Parkview
West Virginia
DE Brayden Dudley, Mill Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.