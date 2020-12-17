Brayden_Dudley.jpg

Mill Creek senior Brayden Dudley signed with West Virginia.

Air Force (Col.)

LB Franklin Neal, Grayson

Army

OL Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan

DB Brandon Castro, Buford

WR Zion Jackson, Archer

OL Jacob Smith, Buford

Buffalo (N.Y.)

DB Jibrahn Claude, Grayson

Campbell (N.C.)

OL Ryan Young, Brookwood

Central Florida

DL Matthew Alexander, Buford

DB Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview

Central Michigan

LB/DE Fernando Sanchez, Grayson

Charleston Southern (S.C.)

LB Nick Perry, Buford

Clemson

LB Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett

RB Phil Mafah, Grayson

Coastal Carolina

WR Jared Brown, Parkview

Davidson (N.C.)

OL Alex Carman, Peachtree Ridge

DE Jackson Schulz, Brookwood

Elon (N.C.)

LB T.J. Young, Dacula

Florida

WR Daejon Reynolds, Grayson

Florida Atlantic

DB Amari Wansley, Buford

Furman (S.C.)

LB Tommy Beuglas, Buford

Georgia Tech

DE Noah Collins, Grayson

DB Kaleb Edwards, Dacula

WR Jamal Haynes, Grayson

Johns Hopkins (Md.)

OL Garrett Brophy, Grayson

Kansas

DB Jayson Gilliom, North Gwinnett

Kennesaw State

DL Wil Calhoun, GAC

DL Adam Watkins, Dacula

Kent State (Ohio)

DB Emon Hill, Mill Creek

Lehigh (Pa.)

DB/WR Dajuan Fields, Buford

Louisville

DE Victoine Brown, Grayson

Massachusetts

DL Jonathan Martin, Collins Hill

Mercer

OL/DL Tyzen Wilkerson, Grayson

Miami (Fla.)

QB Jake Garcia, Grayson

Morgan State (Md.)

DB Josh Graham, Norcross

DL Kamren Lark, Norcross

Nebraska

RB Gabe Ervin Jr., Buford

DB Malik Williams, Buford

Ohio

DE David Patterson, Parkview

Ohio State

DB Jordan Hancock, North Gwinnett

Ole Miss

DE J.J. Hawkins, Discovery

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

OL Nick Claypole, Lanier

Robert Morris (Pa.)

DB Marsyas Fox, Grayson

South Carolina

QB Colten Gauthier, Hebron

Tennessee

RB Cody Brown, Parkview

DL Amari McNeill, Peachtree Ridge

Tennessee Martin

DB Tyler Pugh, Grayson

Virginia Military

QB Andrew Blackford, Lanier

Wake Forest

DB Quincy Bryant, Parkview

West Virginia

DE Brayden Dudley, Mill Creek

