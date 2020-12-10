The postponed Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Vanderbilt in Athens got an early kickoff time, the league office announced Thursday.
The game will kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. Television details have not yet been released.
The Bulldogs and the Commodores were originally scheduled to play on Dec. 5.
This weekend, Georgia will play Missouri in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 but was postponed.
Georgia's all-time record on the SEC Network is 22-3 and the Bulldogs are 4-0 on the network this year.
