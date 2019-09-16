LAWRENCEVILLE – Scoring two goals in the first 11 minutes, the No. 17-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team rebounded from its first home loss with a 3-1 victory over the University of South Carolina Beaufort at the Grizzly Soccer Complex on Sunday evening.
The two early goals allowed the Grizzlies (5-2-1) to overcome a goal by USC Beaufort (4-1) in the opening two minutes of the match.
Freshman Jenny Stadin answered with a goal on GGC’s next possession to tie the contest in the third minute. She dribbled down the right sideline and put a shot into the back of the net.
In the 11th minute, sophomore Joy Mertzig converted a corner kick from freshman Flavia von Kaenel to give the hosts a 2-1 lead.
Freshman Kyara Armenta scored her second goal of the season three minutes into the second half when she intercepted a pass from the USC Beaufort goalkeeper for a key insurance goal.
Six of GGC’s 10 shots were on goal, with three players recording two or more shots in the victory.
The Sand Sharks held a 12-to-10 shot edge and attempted five of the seven corner kicks in the 90 minutes of action.
Georgia Gwinnett College hosts No. 15-ranked University of Mobile (Ala.) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.