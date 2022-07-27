LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers could not overcome an early offensive explosion from the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and fell 6-3 on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Preston Tucker picked up three hits for the Stripers (46-49).
The Jumbo Shrimp (52-43) got off to a scorching start, putting up five runs in the first inning against Nolan Kingham (L, 3-3), highlighted by Lorenzo Quintana's three-run home run (14). Tucker put the Stripers on the board in the fifth inning with a two-out, two-run single. Ryan Casteel's RBI fielder's choice in the seventh made it 5-3 before Jacksonville added an insurance run in the top of the ninth.
Tucker went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Chadwick Tromp finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. For Jacksonville, Luis Aviles Jr. went 3-for-5 with a double and a run. Charles Leblanc (2-for-4, BB, run) also had a multi-hit night.
Atlanta Braves' reliever Kirby Yates made his first rehab appearance with Gwinnett and the fourth of the season. Yates allowed one hit and struck out one in one inning of work. Tucker picked up his fourth three-hit showing of the season. Michael Tonkin's scoreless streak was snapped at 16 2/3 innings.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Jared Shuster (Triple-A Debut) for the Stripers vs. righty Edward Cabrera (1-2, 4.56 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
