Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6), quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023.

 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are the early favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, according to DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM.

DraftKings and BetMGM have Philadelphia listed at -130 odds to win its second Super Bowl in franchise history. BetMGM had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point favorites, while DraftKings had them favored by two points. FanDuel has their spread at -1.5 and the moneyline at -134.

