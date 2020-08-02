Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday night.
Pederson broke the news to players during an unscheduled team meeting Sunday, sources told ESPN. He reportedly told the team a second positive test result confirmed the coronavirus diagnosis.
Pederson is asymptomatic and feeling well, the team said. He is in quarantine and in touch with the Eagles’ medical staff.
“Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility,” the Eagles said in a statement.
Quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Press Taylor was sent home from the facility because of his close contact with Pederson, according to ESPN. Taylor has not tested positive.
It is believed Pederson contracted the virus away from the team’s facility. He needs to post multiple negative tests before he is allowed to return.
