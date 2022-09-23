Spaar-4503.JPG
Buy Now

Scenes from South Forsyth at Brookwood Homecoming Football game, September 23, 2002

 Jamie Spaar

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s football team bounced back from a rough loss with a satisfying victory Friday night.

The Broncos pulled away in the second half of a close game with South Forsyth, winning 41-24 after outscoring the visitors 28-14 over the final two quarters. It was a nice rebound for Brookwood, which suffered the worst loss in school history last week in Las Vegas to national power Bishop Gorman.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.