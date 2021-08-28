DACULA — Brookwood’s football team shook off last week’s season-opening loss to Collins Hill pretty quickly.
The Broncos overwhelmed host Dacula in the first half of a 44-7 victory Friday night, evening their season record at 1-1. They jumped ahead 21-0 after a quarter and 37-0 at halftime.
Dacula (1-1) finally got on the board with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Lonergan completed 17 of 26 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns, two to Patrick Campbell, in the win. Stone Bonner had four catches for 76 yards and Niles Prince had five grabs for 70 yards and a score.
Broncos running back Alexander Diggs rushes nine times for 99 yards and a score, bouncing back from an injury in last week’s Corky Kell Classic. He added a TD catch.
Lonergan hit Campbell for a 72-yard TD pass 18 seconds into the game for a quick lead, and barely more than four minutes later Diggs scored on a 25-yard run. Jayden Schaefer’s 4-yard TD run made it 21-0 late in the first quarter.
Lonergan threw 30-yard TD passes to Prince and Campbell in the second quarter, bookending a field goal by J.J. Silva from 37 yards out, as the visitors built a 37-0 halftime lead.
Lonergan and Diggs teamed up on a 42-yard TD pass in the third quarter for a 44-0 edge.
Dacula’s Austin Adcock tossed a 10-yard TD pass to Rashawn Hawkins with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter. Adcock threw for 116 yards, and fellow quarterback Jamir Beckom was 10 of 17 for 68 yards. Moussa Barry (four catches for 38 yards), Dre Wilson (three catches for 81 yards) and Percy Williams (four catches for 38 yards) were Dacula’s top receivers.
