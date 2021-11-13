SNELLVILLE – If there was any doubt about whether Brookwood would be ready to play in its opening-round football game of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, the Broncos put them to rest early on.
The No. 7 state-ranked Broncos scored twice in the opening 6:04 of the game, and a rapid-fire scoring binge of 21 points on three consecutive snaps in the second quarter paved the way for a 56-7 rout of Newnan on Friday night at Brookwood Community Stadium.
Dylan Lonergan amassed 337 of total offense and accounted for six touchdowns — five through the air and one on the ground — as Brookwood (9-2) punched its ticket into the second round, where it will welcome North Gwinnett to Brookwood Community Stadium next week.
“They've earned this opportunity to host a home playoff game,” Brookwood coach Philip Jones said after the Broncos posted their first state playoff win since a state quarterfinal win over Tift County in 2017. “We hadn't won a playoff game since 2017, so we harped on the opportunity and how big it was. We're not looking beyond just this opportunity right here. (The players) were certainly focused.
“They capitalized on the moment. Our defense was opportunistic all night long. … Offensively, we scored every single drive until we put our back-ups in at the end of the third quarter. Special teams played great, as well. It was a great night in all phases.”
The Brookwood defense — which forced four Newnan (3-7) turnovers on the night, including two Michael Haynes interceptions and a combined 76 yards in returns — grabbed the first bit of momentum in the game's opening minutes.
After a three-and-out on the game's opening possession was thwarted by a penalty that extended the drive, the defense recovered by stopping Newnan on downs at the Broncos' 44 four plays later.
If that stop didn't set the tone for the rest of the first half, then the ensuing possession for the offense did.
Brookwood moved 56 yards in six plays and 1:37, with Lonergan sending a fade pass towards the right corner of the end zone that Bonner made a circus catch on and got a foot down in bounds for a 26-yard touchdown that gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead with 8:36 left in the first quarter.
Haynes then picked off a pass on the next possession and returned it 35 yards to set the offense up at the Newnan 40.
Five plays later, Lonergan fired a bullet on the run to Patrick Campbell for a 14-yard scoring strike to extend the Broncos' lead to 14-0 with 5:56 left in the opening frame.
A three-play stretch of lightning by the offense in the second quarter then put the game out of reach.
Lonergan capped a 12-play, 92-yard drive with a 32-yard TD pass to Bryce Dopson at the 11:45 mark before the half.
Jeremy Johnson's fumble recovery at the Newnan 38 then set up Jumal Prothro's 38-yard TD run on the ensuing snap at 9:38.
Then after Newnan got on the board at 28-7 with an 11-play, 66-yard drive, culminating with Jack Fitzgerald's 2-yard TD run with 4:28 left in the half, Brookwood had a quick answer.
Lonergan hit Bonner on a swing pass to the right side, and the senior tight end found a seam and outran the Newnan secondary for a 68-yard touchdown pass to make the lead 35-7 with 4:08 left in the half.
Another interception by Haynes and a 41-yard return set up Jordan Davenport's 1-yard dive with 50 seconds left in the half, and Miles Mayhorn's interception and 79-yard return nearly extended the lead further, though he was taken down at the 20-yard line as time expired.
No matter, because when the dust settled, the Broncos had a 42-7 lead at intermission.
“It was crazy to score three plays in a row,” said Lonergan, who finished the night 9-of-14 passing for 233 yards and five TDs and ran for 104 yards with a score on six carries. “The coaches made three great play calls. We're right where we want to be heading into the next round.”
Lonergan also had two big plays to start the third quarter — a 72-yard TD run on third and 2 from his own 28 on the third snap of the third quarter and a 24-yard scoring strike to Dopson with 7:47 left in the period to give the Broncos a 56-7 lead and allow them to cruise the rest of the way.
BROOKWOOD 56, NEWNAN 7
Newnan 0 7 0 0 – 7
Brookwood 14 28 14 0 – 56
FIRST QUARTER
Brookwood: Stone Bonner 26 pass from Dylan Lonergan (J.J. Silva kick), 8:36
Brookwood: Patrick Campbell 14 pass from Lonergan (Silva kick), 5:56
SECOND QUARTER
Brookwood: Bryce Dopson 32 pass from Lonergan (Silva kick), 11:45
Brookwood Jumal Prothro 38 run (Silva kick), 9:38
Newnan: Jack Fitzgerald 2 run (Ethan Devers kick), 4:28
Brookwood: Bonner 68 pass from Lonergan (Silva kick), 4:08
Brookwood: Jordan Davenport 1 run (Silva kick), 0:50
THIRD QUARTER
Brookwood: Lonergan 72 run (Silva kick), 10:36
Brookwood: Dopson 24 pass from Lonergan (Silva kick), 7:47
FOURTH QUARTER
None
New Brook
First Downs 10 20
Rushes-Yards 34-47 34-250
Passing Yards 77 261
Comp.-Att.-INT 6-19-3 11-19-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 13-80 6-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Newnan – Fitzgerald 12-39, John Austin Cochran 4-22, Quintavious Berry 2-(-5), James Paige 10-(-9). Brookwood – Lonergan 6-104, Alexander Diggs 11-80, Prothro 11-66, Ian McGill 1-3, Davenport 2-1, Cameron French 1-(-2), Juwuan Cotton 2-(-3).
Passing: Newnan – Paige 4-13-3, 57; Barnett Sawyer 2-6-0, 28. Brookwood – Lonergan 9-14-0, 233; Matt Peavy 2-5-0, 28.
Receiving: Newnan – Jakob Perry 1-18, Damien Bentley 1-16, Justyn Reid 1-14, Drew Brooks 1-13, Quanard Arnold 1-12, Jaquan Kirkland 1-4. Brookwood – Bonner 4-140, Dopson 2-56, Campbell 1-14, Joshua Crum 1-14, Miles Massengill 1-9, Evan Gober 1-8.
