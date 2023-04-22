Stripers_Primary_Color_logo.jpg

Gwinnett Stripers

PAPILLION, Neb. — Dylan Dodd turned in six, two-run innings for the win, and Joe Hudson’s two-run single in the sixth provided the winning margin as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Werner Park.

Gwinnett (7-12) fell behind 2-0 on Nick Pratto’s two-run home run (2) off Dodd in the bottom of the first inning but scored five unanswered runs. With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth, Braden Shewmake doubled, Yolmer Sanchez walked, and both scored as Hudson drilled a two-out single to center off Andres Nunez (L, 0-1) for a 4-2 lead. The Stripers tacked on an insurance run in the ninth as Nick Solak powered an opposite-field solo homer (2) to right field for a 5-2 final.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.