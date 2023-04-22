PAPILLION, Neb. — Dylan Dodd turned in six, two-run innings for the win, and Joe Hudson’s two-run single in the sixth provided the winning margin as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Werner Park.
Gwinnett (7-12) fell behind 2-0 on Nick Pratto’s two-run home run (2) off Dodd in the bottom of the first inning but scored five unanswered runs. With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth, Braden Shewmake doubled, Yolmer Sanchez walked, and both scored as Hudson drilled a two-out single to center off Andres Nunez (L, 0-1) for a 4-2 lead. The Stripers tacked on an insurance run in the ninth as Nick Solak powered an opposite-field solo homer (2) to right field for a 5-2 final.
Dodd (W, 1-0) allowed two runs on four hits, walked four, and struck out four in his second Triple-A start of the year. Hudson (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), Shewmake (2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 steals), and Solak (2-for-5, homer, RBI) all had multi-hit games for the Stripers. Gwinnett relievers Grant Holmes (H, 2) and Yacksel Rios (S, 2) combined to strike out four over 3.0 hitless innings. For Omaha (7-11), Pratto went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs.
The Stripers have now won five straight games following a 10-game losing streak. Shewmake is batting .417 (8-for-17, 3 doubles, 2 homers, 3 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, 1.526 OPS) over his last four games. Dodd is now 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and .203 BAA through three career Triple-A starts. Rios has yet to allow a run over 9.2 innings spanning his first eight appearances with Gwinnett.
Gwinnett and Omaha play again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Werner Park.
