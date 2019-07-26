LOUISVILLE, KY – The Gwinnett Stripers came back from a 3-0 deficit to edge the Louisville Bats 5-4 Thursday night in the finale of the three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Stripers got a two-run homer from Rafael Ortega and three RBIs from Adam Duvall in the win.
Louisville (40-63) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a homer by Aristides Aquino (25) off Kyle Wright. Later in the inning, Scott Schebler singled home a run to make it 2-0. The lead grew to 3-0 in the third on an RBI single to right by Brian O’Grady.
Ortega (19) made it a one run game in the fourth with a two-run homer to right off Tejay Antone. The Stripers (61-42) tied the game in the fifth as Wright scored from third on a ground out to short by Duvall. In the seventh, Duvall hit a two-run single to right putting Gwinnett up 5-3. The Bats cut the lead to 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the eighth on a sac fly by Aquino.
Wright (W, 8-4) struck out six in six innings of work and give up three runs. Wes Parsons (S, 4) worked the final three innings and surrendered one earned run. At the plate, Andres Blanco was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles. Duvall went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Ortega was 2-for-4 with a double.
Wright won his fourth game in a row as a Striper and collected his fourth consecutive quality start. Duvall increased his International League leading RBI total to 83. Ortega now has 31 doubles to lead the International League.
Gwinnett travels to Columbus Friday at 7:15 p.m. for the series opener at Huntington Park. Right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-1, 7.11 ERA) will pitch for the Stripers against Clippers right-hander Mitch Talbot (2-2, 6.52 ERA).