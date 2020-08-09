SAN FRANCISCO — Dustin Johnson made eight birdies Saturday on the way to a 5-under-par 65 and a one-shot lead in the PGA Championship.
Johnson sits at 9 under, one shot ahead of PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler, a Texan who shot 65 and bogeyed his last hole, and Cameron Champ, a Californian who shot 67.
Johnson is searching for his second major.
"I'm going to have to play good golf if I want to win. It's simple," Johnson told reporters after the round. "I've got to hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. If I can do that tomorrow, I'm going to have a good chance coming down the stretch. ... I'm just going to have to do what I did today. Just get it done."
Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Paul Casey are two shots off the lead at 7 under. Koepka is aiming for his third straight PGA Championship victory.
Three shots off the lead is a group that features Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood.
