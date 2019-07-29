LAWRENCEVILLE – For the better part of seven innings in the opener of their seven-game homestand, it looked like the Gwinnett Stripers and pitcher Huascar Ynoa were in command their game against the Durham Bulls.
But with two outs in that seventh frame, everything came crashing down around them as the Bulls put up six runs in their final three at bats, keyed by Kevin Padlo and Nathan Lukes to vault past the Stripers for a 6-1 win Monday night before 1,998 fans at Coolray Field.
Ynoa (2-3) was brilliant for most of his outing, taking a no-hitter through 6 2/3 and tying his career high with 11 strikeouts, while giving up just two earned runs on two hits.
But the late rally and a brilliant combined pitching outing of its own by Aaron Slegers and Ryan Merritt (4-4) helped Durham (62-46) hand the Stripers (63-44) just their third loss in the last 12 games, and pull to within 1 1/2 games of them for the International League South Division lead.
“Huascar was dealing,” Gwinnett manager Damon Berryhill said. “It’s just unfortunate we struggled offensively (Monday) night. We had opportunities to put some runs up, and we couldn’t get that hit.
“(Ynoa) pitched a great game. He was under control with good) command of his fastball. He really did a nice job. His last three starts for us have been special starts.”
Indeed, the 21-year-old right-hander picked up where he left off in his last start against Durham, when he threw seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four while posting season highs in innings (seven) and pitches (98) in a 2-0 win on July 7.
Monday night, Ynoa cruised through the first six, facing just two hitters over the minimum to take a no-hitter into the seventh.
And the Stripers gave him a 1-0 lead when they parlayed a bloop single by Pedro Florimon, a hit batsman to Jack Lopez and a walk to Ryan LaMarre, plus a wild pitch from Durham starter Aaron Slegers int the bottom of the third.
But they left the bases loaded without adding onto that lead in the inning, and stranded two more runners after a Riley Unroe single and Andres Blanco walk in the fifth.
Still, Ynoa seemed in control when he struck out Kean Wong and Joe McCarthy to start the seventh to tie his career high in strikeouts of 11, which he set June 6, 2018 while with Class A Rome.
But Padlo ended his no-hit bid with a solid single up the middle, and Brendan McKay followed with a single of his own to bring his pitch count to match his season high of 98, which ended his night.
Lefty Corbin Clouse came out of the bullpen and walked Jesus Sanchez to load the bases before getting ahead of Lukes 0-2.
But he caught too much of the plate with his next delivery, and the Durham centerfielder laced a liner to left that just eluded a diving Travis Demeritte and rolled all the way to the wall to clear the bases and suddenly vault the Bulls in front at 3-1.
Durham then added two more runs in the eighth on Padlo’s two-run double and another in the ninth on Daniel Robinson’s RBI single to run the score to 6-1.
And Ryan Merritt closed things out with his fourth shutout inning to seal the win for the Bulls, and hand the Stripers a tough start to their homestand, as well as a tough stretch run that sees them play Durham and fellow division leaders Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Columbus 18 times in the last 34 games.
“We knew coming in the schedule was going to be a grind facing Durham as many times as we’re going to face them,” Berryhill said. “Scranton is usually a really good club. Columbus likewise. So it’s going to be a battle. We knew that coming in. We’ll just put this one behind us and get some sleep (Monday) night and come out and swing the bats a little better (Tuesday).”
The brief two-game series concludes Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., with Mike Foltynewicz (5-1, 4.10 ERA) facing Durham lefty Anthony Banda (0-1, 5.19 ERA) on the mound.