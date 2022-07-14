LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 2-2 in the seventh inning, but the Durham Bulls responded with a three-run eighth for a 5-3 win on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
The Bulls (47-40) seized a 2-0 lead on a pair of RBI singles from Rene Pinto and Miles Mastrobuoni, but the Stripers (42-45) got on the board in the third with Travis Demeritte's RBI double scoring Braden Shewmake. Gwinnett tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh when Hernan Perez scored on a wild pitch from Calvin Faucher. Durham grabbed a 3-2 lead in the eighth on Pinto's single off Jacob Webb (L, 0-1), then added insurance on Curtis Mead's two-run double.
Stripers' starter Kyle Muller tossed six innings in a no-decision, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out seven. Perez (3-for-4, 2 R, SB) and Alex Dickerson (2-for-4, 2B) each had multi-hit nights. For Durham, Mastrobuoni (3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI) and Pinto (3-for-4, R, 2 RBI) each had three-hit showings.
Muller and his brother, Durham's Chris Muller, appeared in the same contest for the second time this season, the first coming on May 14 at Durham. The Stripers fall to 3-5 this season when tied after seven innings.
Gwinnett and Durham play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Bryce Elder (5-4, 5.25 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Joe Wieland (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Bulls.
