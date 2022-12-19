thumbnail_D87T8485.jpg

Duluth’s Bless Benton catches a pass and turns up field Friday while Sean Kimani blocks in the Wildcats’ 22-7 loss at Jackson County.

 Ben Munro

Duluth senior Sean Kimani will play his college football in the Ivy League, committing Sunday to Columbia University.

Kimani, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman, was a first-team all-county selection this season by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett. He also has a 4.0 GPA.

