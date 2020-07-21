SAVANNAH - The Georgia Women's Amateur Championship came to a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday with Sara Im of Duluth taking home the trophy following a seven-hole playoff.
The 91st playing of the championship was conducted by the Georgia Women's Golf Association and the Georgia State Golf Association at The Landings Club in Savannah on the Oakridge Course.
Im (74-72-73) fell back early in the round with two bogeys through the first five holes, but played steady throughout the rest of the day and led by one stroke going into the par-4 18th over Thienna Huynh of Lilburn (76-68-75) and Mary Miller of Savannah (69-75-76). Im made par, but Huynh came up clutch by rolling in her birdie putt to force a three-hole aggregate playoff.
Starting on the par-3 16th, Im took the early advantage over Huynh with a par, but a bogey on the par-4 17th had the duo tied going into the final hole. Both players made par on the 18th hole forcing a sudden death playoff to determine the winner.
Pars were matched on the next two playoff holes before Im knocked in her birdie attempt on the par-3 3rd hole on the Oakridge Course. Huynh answered right back with a birdie of her own to extend the playoff to a seventh hole.
That is where it ended as Im converted another birdie attempt to capture the trophy and become the 91st Georgia Women's Amateur champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.