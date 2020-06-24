POOLER — Duluth resident Sara Im finished as the runner-up in the Georgia State Golf Association’s Georgia Girls Championship at Savannah Quarters.
Im shot 1-under-par 71 to finish at 219, four shots off the winning total of Winston’s Loralie Cowart. Cowart won the event at 1-under 215 after closing with a final-round 67. She birdied her last four holes.
Im shot 75 and 73 in her first two rounds.
Lilburn’s Thienna Huynh and Duluth’s Iris Cao each shot 1-under 71 in the final round and finished tied for fourth at 221. Huynh shot 73 and 77 the first two days, and Cao shot 79-71.
Duluth’s Sharon Mun (74-77-75) tied for 10th, and Duluth’s Hailey Han (76-76-76) tied for 16th.
