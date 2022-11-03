Thienna Huynh, Sara Im

Thienna Huynh, left, and Sara Im pose with the trophy after winning the 2022 U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

 Chris Keane/USGA

Duluth resident Sara Im was named to the Rolex Junior All-American Team on Thursday.

Im, a second-team selection, earned Rolex Junior All-American honors for the third time in her junior golf career. She has committed to the Vanderbilt women’s golf program.

