MILTON – Duluth's first postseason appearance since 1994 came to a quick end with a 45-14 loss at No. 3 state-ranked Milton in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA football playoffs Friday night.
The Wildcats, who finished the season at 5-6, fell into an early hole thanks to big pressure from the Milton (10-1) defense, and more specifically, Eagles five-star junior defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton, against their short-handed offensive line and couldn't pull themselves out.
“We knew going into it that we had our hands full,” Duluth coach Cam Jones said. “We had some key injuries on our offensive line. Two of our seniors who have been starting since their sophomore year were out. That hurt us pretty bad on offense. I think at one time, we had four sophomores out there on the offensive line. That's great experience for them, but going against the No. 1 junior in the nation in Overton was tough. He got home on us early. At the end of the day, they had us beat on defensive line, and their offensive line is talented as well. They're a good football team.”
Duluth did manage to put up two late scores on touchdown passes from Lonnie Ratliff IV to Rishon Spencer, and Jones is hopeful breaking the program's 27-year postseason drought can be the start of a major upturn for the Wildcats.
“I'm happy for our team, our community and our program that we got in,” Jones said. “I'm hoping tasting the playoffs can be contagious.”
