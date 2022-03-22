urgent Duluth's Lyric Minter commits to Troy From Staff Reports Mar 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lyric Minter Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Duluth senior Lyric Minter committed Monday to the Troy University (Ala.) women’s cross country and track and field programs. Minter earned all-county and all-region honors in cross country last season, and she was the Region 7-AAAAAAA runner-up in the 1,600-meter run in track and field as a junior. Recommended for you +13 12 hidden gem art galleries across the US Giggster Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. 