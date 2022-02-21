urgent Duluth's Kendall Smiley commits to Alabama State From Staff Reports Feb 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Duluth's Kendall Smiley, right, committed to Alabama State. Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Duluth junior Kendall Smiley committed recently to the Alabama State University fastpitch softball program. Smiley earned all-county and all-region honors last season for the Wildcats. Recommended for you +11 PHOTOS: Check out the burger restaurant and activity lawn planned for downtown Duluth Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. Please enter a valid email address. 