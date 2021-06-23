VALDOSTA — After a steady even-par round during the final round Wednesday, Duluth resident Hailey Han won the Georgia State Golf Association's 42nd annual Georgia Girls Championship.
Han entered the day with a one-stroke advantage and never faltered during her final round. She opened the day with two straight pars before a birdie on the par-4 third hole at Valdosta Country Club to grab early momentum before making par on her next six holes to close out the front nine.
A bogey on the par-4 10th hole didn't faze Han as she remained steady and closed out her round with eight-straight pars to capture the trophy with a three-day total of 1-over-par 217 (75-70-72).
Han just finished her eighth grade year at Coleman Middle School.
Camryn Coffield of Hamilton (76-74-70), LoraLie Cowart of Douglasville (77-72-71) and Thienna Huynh of Lilburn (76-72-72) finished in a tie for second at 4-over-par (220) with GaEun Athena Yoo of Alpharetta (74-74-73) rounding out the top five at 5 over.
The top six finishers in the championship earned a spot in the Georgia-South Carolina Girls' Junior Challenge Match on July 31-August 1 at The Cliffs at Mountain Park in Marietta, South Carolina.
In the boys' GSGA 56th annual Georgia Junior Championship, Peachtree Corners resident Shaun Cook tied for ninth after shooting 76, 71 and 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.