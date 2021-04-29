ALPHARETTA – Duluth rebounded from a lopsided loss in Game 1 of its first-round Class AAAAAAA state doubleheader with Denmark, but the effort wasn't good enough in a sweep by the host Danes on Thursday at Denmark.
After dropping the opener 10-0, the Wildcats (13-16) rallied to take a 4-3 lead after four innings of Game 2.
But a three-run home run in the fifth put Denmark back into the lead, and Duluth could not respond and saw its season end despite at 2-for-3 game each from Jeff Pimentel, Aadil Desai and Chaz Echerer.
Allen Rucker was solid on the mound to start for the Wildcats, while Rocky Middleton struck out two in 1 1/3 scorless innings out of the bullpen.
