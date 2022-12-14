Partly cloudy skies. High 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 12:31 am
CARROLLTON — Duluth’s Purple Team won the Georgia High School Association eSports state championship in League of Legends on Wednesday.
It is the third eSports state title for a Gwinnett County Public Schools program after Brookwood won Super Smash Bros and North Gwinnett won League of Legends in the spring 2022 season.
The Wildcats, runner-up in the spring season, defeated Northview 2-0 in the finals with the team of Corey Chen, Paul Shim, Phillip Chao, Brian Do and Kristian Napire.
Other members of the Duluth eSports team are Yeong Lee, Tara Tu, Charles Deng, Cotrell Cooper, Wilson Nguyen, Ian Beltran, Michael Soto and Joseph de Lima.
