Duluth topples Discovery for important region win

DULUTH – From a strictly statistical standpoint, Discovery's Jacob Davis ran for more than twice as many yards as Duluth's entire team did in their important Region 7-AAAAAAA football clash Friday night.
But in the end, it was the Wildcats' ground game, led by 73 yards and a score from River Thompson-Brown, that may have proven the difference in Duluth's 24-13 win over the Titans at Cecil Morris Stadium.
That may seem odd for a Duluth (2-3, 2-1) offense that depends so much on its aerial assault, which also proved important Friday, with Lonnie Ratliff IV completing 19 of 35 passes with an interception for 294 yards and two touchdowns, including eight completions for 141 yards and a score to Caylon Washington and six more completions for 93 yards to Rishon Spencer.
But the ground game came in very handy during the third quarter and into the fourth.
“We said at halftime, if we could have 100 yards rushing, then I thought we'd win the game,” Duluth coach Cam Jones said. “We still have some things we can clean up in our run game, but we were definitely gashing them a few times (in the second half). I told them that if we could lean on our offensive line and run the ball, I thought we'd come out on top. At the end of the day, that's all that matters.”
Were it not for 30 yards in losses on a couple of shotgun snap miscues, plus taking a knee at the end of the game, the Wildcats would've come close to that 100-yard figure, which actually paled in comparison to Davis' 157 yards on 30 carries for the game.
Still, their 64 total rushing yards were quite an accomplishment after managing just 10 yards on the ground in the first half.
But after chewing up nearly half of the third quarter clock with a drive that stalled after reaching the red zone thanks to a 14-yard loss on one of those errant snaps, Discovery (2-4, 1-1) used its own running game, led by Davis, to crawl back into the game trailing 17-7.
Davis plowed ahead for 49 yards as the Titans marched 51 yards in six plays into the red zone.
That's when Jordan Chatman faked a handoff to Davis and lobbed a pass up for grabs in the right corner of the end zone that Tavion Jackson outleapt a Duluth receiver for to come down with it for an 18-yard TD pass.
The extra point was blocked, but Discovery was within 17-13 with 3:53 left in the third quarter.
However, Duluth's running game came up with its most important plays of the game in the ensuing possession.
Thompson-Brown chewed up 15 yards on the first three plays, while Wilmer Perez and Ratliff also contributed to keep the chains, and the clock, running.
And facing second and goal from the 25 following another big loss on an errant snap, Thompson-Brown found a hole for a big gain, and the carried the pile five more yards into the end zone for a TD that gave the Wildcats breathing room at 24-13 with 11:20 remaining.
Discovery tried to answer with a long, time-consuming drive of its own, with Davis carrying much of the load, along with a 29-yard completion from Chatman to I'zaejah King, to get the ball as deep as the Duluth 9.
But an incomplete pass on fourth and 4 turned the ball over on downs with 4:22 remaining, though Duluth went back to the air in an attempt to score during its final two possessions, remembering how point differential left them as the odd team out a year ago in a three-way tie with Discovery and Meadowcreek for the final two playoff spots in the region.
Eventually, the Wildcats decided discretion was the better part of valor and took a knee to secure the win.
“One hundred percent we could've run out the clock, and we ultimately did,” Jones said. “The whole mindset was we gave up 14 in the point differential to Meadowcreek (in a 21-7 loss two weeks ago), and it's not in our hands. But I'm so happy with the win and how our team played (Friday) night.”
Mistakes were prominent in pretty most of the scoring opportunities for both teams in the first half.
Three big runs by Davis moved Discovery into Duluth territory on the game's initial possession, but a fumble and recovery by DeMarco Ward thwarted the Titans advance and gave the Wildcats the ball on their own 35.
Three Ratliff completions worth 65 yards eventually got Duluth into the end zone, with a 15-yard hook-up with Caylon Washington covering the last 15 yards for a 7-0 Wildcats lad just 2:43 after the opening kickoff.
“(Duluth is) a very good team, and when you make those mistakes early, you have to climb out of a hole, and they make it tough for you,” Discovery coach Efrem Hill said.
Duluth had a chance to add on after it moved into the red zone on its second possession, but a Corey Williams interception and 21-yard return from the 6 kept the game at a seven-point margin.
But midway through the second quartrer, Ward struck again by bolting up the middle to block the ensuing punt to give Duluth the ball at the Discovery 34.
Three plays later, Ratliff lofted a fade to the right corner of the end zone that Evan Thomas hauled in for a 17-yard TD and a 14-0 Wildcats lead with 6:09 left in the first half.
Discovery used a big special teams play to get back into the half late in the half.
Darryl Walton broke through for a blocked punt of his own, with Ja'quearies Stocker scooping up the loose ball and returning it 45 yards for the score that pulled the Titans to within 14-7 with 2:34 left in the half.
But Duluth answered with a 49-yard completion from Ratliff to Washington that set up Axel Iotov's 39-yard field goal with 33 seconds left, which sent the Wildcats into intermission with a 17-7 lead.
DULUTH 24, DISCOVERY 13
Discovery 0 7 6 0 – 13
Duluth 7 10 0 7 – 24
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Duluth: Caylon Washington 15 pass from Lonnie Ratliff IV (Axel Iotov kick), 9:17
SECOND QUARTER
Duluth: Evan Thomas 17 pass from Ratliff (Iotov kick), 6:09
Discovery: Ja'quearies Stocker 45 punt block return (Sterling Tamakloe kick), 2:34
Duluth: Iotov 39 FG, 0:33.0
THIRD QUARTER
Discovery: Tavion Jackson 18 pass from Jordan Chatman (kick blocked), 3:53
FOURTH QUARTER
Duluth: River Thompson-Brown 25 run (Iotov kick), 11:20
Disco Dul
First Downs 13 19
Rushes-Yards 39-162 29-64
Passing Yards 64 294
Comp.-Att.-INT 4-11-0 19-35-1
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-0
Penalties-Yards 7-73 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Discovery – Jacob Davis 30-157, Chatman 6-16, Jackson 1-2, Howard Copeland II 1-1, TEAM 1-(-14). Duluth – Thompson-Brown 11-73, Wilmer Perez 7-18, Ratliff 8-3, TEAM 3-(-30).
Passing: Discovery – Chatman 4-11-0, 64. Duluth – Ratliff 19-35-1, 294.
Receiving: Discovery – Jackson 3-35, Izaejah King 1-29. Duluth – Washington 8-141, Rishon Spencer 6-93, Thomas 2-32, Thompson-Brown 2-24, Jamarion Williams 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.