April 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) cuts the net after the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Duluth High School will honor graduate Adam Flagler with a jersey retirement ceremony Friday prior to the Wildcats’ 7:30 pm. varsity football game against Berkmar.
Flagler was a standout basketball player at Duluth who was a key player for Baylor’s NCAA championship team earlier this year. He averaged 9.1 points and made 43 percent of his 3-pointers during a season that concluded with a national championship game win over Gonzaga. He had 13 points and made 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range in the title game.
Flagler, who attended Duluth Cluster Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, was the recipient of an All-Big 12 Academic First-Team Award for having a GPA higher than 3.2. He also was an honor student at Duluth, where he earned the 2016-17 Wildcat of the Year Award.
Flagler was first-team all-county and all-region his final two seasons at Duluth, finishing his career with more than 1,300 points and a school-record 227 3-pointers. He was the 2019 Big South Conference Freshman of the Year at Presbyterian College before transferring to Baylor.
