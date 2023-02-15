Jim Reason, one of Gwinnett County’s longest-tenured swimming and diving coaches, announced his retirement as a full-time teacher and coach at Duluth High School this week.
Reason has been the Wildcats’ coach for the past 24 seasons. He will be replaced as head coach by Kailyn Dunn, a former Duluth swimmer for Reason and a current assistant on the team.
"On behalf of (Duluth principal) Dr. (Eric) Davidson and myself, it's been a pleasure working with Jim,” Duluth athletic director Chris Hall said. “He is a pillar of the swim and dive community for a quarter century. His teams have always been some of the top performing teams in the county. His legacy here at Duluth reaches far and wide and is one of the most beloved teachers and coaches we have ever had as a Wildcat. Within that legacy, we have been fortunate to have all of our assistant coaches be products of his swim program.
“We are super excited to be handing the program off to a set of very capable hands in Kailyn Dunn. She is a former Duluth Wildcat swimmer and has been teaching at Duluth Middle School for the past few years. She is an amazing teacher and coach who will inherit a fifth-place county team with 57 returning swimmers. We want to thank Jim for his years of service and appreciate his loyalty and dedication."
Reason and the Wildcats have consistently placed among Gwinnett’s top teams and have made their mark on the state level. His swimmers broke 24 of 28 school records during his tenure, had 23 winning seasons, a dozen top-10 team finishes at the state meet and 20 top-20 finishes at state. More than 40 Duluth swimmers have earned all-state and All-American honors, more than 80 have been all-county selections and three former Wildcats are U.S. Olympic Trials qualifiers.
Reason plans to continue as head coach of the Thunderbolts in the Gwinnett County Swim League during the summer.
“It is amazing to think that this year’s team was not even born when I started at Duluth, but the foundation those early classes from 2000 to 2003 helped establish the foundations of family and team that we still stress so much today,” Reason posted about his retirement. “I have come to the conclusion that there will never be a perfect time for me to leave this place and people that I love so much, but I know in my heart that the structure is in place to make this a very smooth transition from me to my current coaches, such as Coach Kailyn Dunn, who will be taking over. Coach Amanda Suarez and Coach Joseph Portillo will also be returning. All are Duluth High School swimming alumni, having gone through the program themselves, they know and understand how the program works. They have my complete faith to keep this program rolling along.
“To (former Duluth assistants) Coach Willie (Hildebrand) and Coach (David) Curlette, thanks brothers for being by my side all those years. … I want to thank all of the swimmers and divers that I have gotten to coach these last 24 years at Duluth. You have given me a lifetime of memories. And to the parents who have given me and (my wife) Sharon your full support and love, I say thank you for allowing me to be a part of your kids lives. My heart is full.”
