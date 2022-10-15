BUFORD — Friday night’s first meeting between Seckinger and Duluth in varsity football featured two teams looking to find a consistent winning formula.
Duluth entered Friday night on a three-game skid in region play and a 2-4 overall record, but it rebounded for a 34-12 win over Seckinger, in its inaugural season.
The Wildcats have taken a step back in 2022 after a 6-4 campaign in 2021. Despite the difficult start to the season, Seckinger head coach Aaron Hill praised the job Duluth head coach and longtime friend Cam Jones has done with the Wildcat program.
“Offensively, Coach Jones is known for his passing attack,” Hill said. “They’ve put up really good numbers. The interesting thing about them this year is they are running the ball a lot more.”
Duluth is led in the backfield by senior River Thompson-Brown, who has rushed for nearly 500 yards in six games.
For Seckinger, which came into Friday night at 0-5 and without having scored in varsity competition, the goal of this season is to build the foundation for the program and continue to grow with every opportunity. The immediate goal of the Jaguars was to score.
The Duluth offense started quickly as a Seckinger miscue gave the Wildcats the ball on the Seckinger 10-yard line. Thompson-Brown scampered into the end zone from 6 yards out to give Duluth a 7-0 lead with 8:42 left in the first quarter. TJ Wells gave the Wildcats another scoring opportunity inside Seckinger territory. After penalties stalled the drive, an 11-yard Thompson-Brown touchdown run gave the Wildcats an early 13-0 lead.
The Jaguars responded with a history-making moment, an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by junior Jaden Vernot — which gave Seckinger its first points in a varsity game in school history, cutting the Duluth lead to 13-6 at the end of the first quarter. Seckinger continued to play inspired football as an interception by senior Bryson Ruggs led to a10-yard touchdown pass from freshman Harrison Raley to Jordan Oldknow for the first offensive touchdown in school history during varsity competition. The touchdown sliced the Duluth lead to 13-12 with 7:04 left in the first half after a failed Jaguar two point conversion.
The scoring continued as Duluth responded quickly with a touchdown pass from David Jamieson to Tavion Jackson to push the lead to eight at 20-12 with 4:15 left in the first. After a fourth down stop by the Jaguar defense, Seckinger failed to capitalize on the momentum and the score remained 20-12 at the half.
Duluth opened the second half in the air as Jamieson connected with Jackson for a 26-yard touchdown to extend the Duluth lead to 26-12 with 9:53 left in the third quarter. After a second special teams miscue, Ruggs came up big once again for the Seckinger defense as the senior forced a Duluth fumble to keep the deficit at 14. Following interceptions by both teams, Thompson-Brown scored his third touchdown of the night, this time from 26 yards out to put Duluth ahead 34-12 with 11:42 left in the game. Duluth held on for the 34-12 victory.
“For us, we have been on a three-game losing streak, it’s been tough all the way around,” Duluth head coach Cam Jones said. “We have had a lot of non-football related adversity. It always feels good to win. Hats off to Coach Hill and Seckinger, they have a tough bunch, they play really hard. It feels good to come out on top. I told our kids we have to enjoy winning. We need to get better and continue to improve to be playing our best football at the end of the season.”
Duluth will step back into region play next week at home against Berkmar.
For Seckinger, despite falling short on the scoreboard, Hill was proud of his young group.
“The most exciting thing from a growth standpoint is that they’re finally starting to become a team,” Hill said. “To see them celebrate today with their seniors and come together as a group was awesome to see.”
Seckinger’s next varsity contest will be at Berkmar on Oct. 28.
Seckinger celebrates first seniors
Senior Night is a special night of recognition for graduating seniors. The night is built around honoring the seniors for the four years of blood, sweat and tears that they have given to their programs.
Senior Night for the Seckinger Jaguars was unique, as the first-year program honored only five seniors, the first five in the history of the football program.
Jaguars head coach Aaron Hill spoke of the importance of his first senior class earlier this week.
“Obviously, it’s super unique being the first senior class at a high school. Two of them are new to football, but all five have been really good contributors for us,” Hill said. “It’s tough for them, because the places they came from have their standards that they’ve been a part of for three years and now everything’s a little bit different. They’ve done a really good job of stepping into a very unique situation. You look at those five kids and their day-to-day effort, it’s what you got to have to build something special.”
