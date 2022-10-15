Photographer
Duluth’s Tavion Jackson (2) looks to the sideline during a football game against Chamblee on Sept. 9, 2022.

 Eric Graham

BUFORD — Friday night’s first meeting between Seckinger and Duluth in varsity football featured two teams looking to find a consistent winning formula.

Duluth entered Friday night on a three-game skid in region play and a 2-4 overall record, but it rebounded for a 34-12 win over Seckinger, in its inaugural season.

