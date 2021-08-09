urgent Duluth softball program to host Alumni Night this week From Staff Reports Aug 9, 2021 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Duluth coach Dawn Marsh, right, talks with Dacula assistant coach Molly Busbee Poss prior to a 2019 game. Will Hammock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Duluth Wildcats high school softball program will host Alumni Night on Wednesday during its home games with Dacula.All alumni from 1995-2021 — during the 26-year tenure of head softball coach Dawn Marsh — are invited to the celebration. The Duluth-Dacula junior varsity game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m. 