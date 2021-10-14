After an 0-3 start to the football season, Duluth has turned things around with a three-game winning streak. The most recent victory, a 42-12 rout of North Clayton, followed back-to-back region wins over Berkmar and Discovery.
Lonnie Ratliff IV completed 12 of 19 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win, finding Rishon Spencer (six catches, 101 yards) and Evan Thomas (three catches, 62 yards) for a pair of TDs each. Ratliff also ran for a 14-yard score.
The Wildcats overcame three turnovers to build a 42-0 lead before North Clayton scored twice in the fourth quarter.
“I told them at halftime (that) I was happy with the scoreboard, but there was some failed execution,” Duluth head coach Cam Jones said after the win. “We had plenty of mistakes, … plenty to correct. That's what we're going to have to focus on. The scoreboard, at the end of the night that's the goal, but plenty to correct.
“We talking about connecting the dots and making layups. We've just got to clean some things up. … We're just trying to refine our product and improve us and hopefully get momentum.”
Lakeside, after years of struggles, already has its most wins in a season since 2017, when Jones led the Vikings. After a season-opening win over Berkmar, Lakeside lost four straight before a 21-0 win over KIPP Atlanta in its last game.
(0) comments
