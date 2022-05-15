ALPHARETTA — Following two days of action, Sara Im of Duluth has captured the Georgia Top 60 Women's Classic.
The 36-hole competition took place May 14-15 at The Golf Club of Georgia (Lakeside).
Im (71-70) began the day one shot back of first round leader Lacey Agnew of Stockbridge (70-71) and moved into a tie for first after three holes when Agnew made bogey on the par-3 3rd hole. The duo were tied again after six holes before Im took control for much of the rest of the round.
Im knocked in birdies on four of her next six holes to move to 4-under-par for the championship through 12 holes and led by three strokes. Im entered the par-3 17th with a three-shot advantage, but a birdie by Agnew on the 17th and the par-5 18th to go with a bogey by Im on the 18th put the duo in a playoff at 3-under-par overall.
Both players made par on the first playoff hole (par-5 18th) and headed back to the 18th for the second. Im was just over the green after her second shot, and Agnew was in the bunker directly behind the hole. Agnew couldn't get up-and-down leaving the stage for Im to win with a birdie, and she did just that. Im knocked her attempt in to win the playoff and capture the 2022 GSGA Top 60 Women's Classic in dramatic fashion.
Rory Weinfurther of Fayetteville (73-71) finished in third at even par for the competition, while Ainsley Cowart of Carrollton (77-68) posted the low round of the competition with a 4-under-par 68 in the final round to move into solo fourth. Four players tied for fifth at 5-over-par 149: Victoriah Kuranga of Decatur (77-72), Abigail Bolt of Canton (75-74), Kate Song of Alpharetta (74-75) and Caroline Craig of Sautee Nacoochee (74-75).
