POOLER — Sara Im of Duluth is one shot off the lead after Tuesday’s second round of the Georgia State Golf Association Girls Championship at Savannah Quarters.
Im followed a first-round 75 with a 73, joining a six-way tie for second place at 4-over-par 148. First-round leader Maggie Jackson of Tallulah Falls holds a one-shot lead after a second-round 80 — she opened with a first-round 67.
Iris Cao of Duluth (79-71) and Thienna Huynh of Lilburn (73-77) are part of a group tied for eighth at 6-over 150.
The final round will be held Wednesday.
