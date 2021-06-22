Georgia Tech women’s tennis’ player Ava Hrastar, a Duluth resident, earned a spot on the 2021 All-ACC Academic Women’s Tennis Team, as announced by the league office Tuesday.
Minimum requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 cumulative grade point average or higher and a 3.0 GPA or higher in the most recent semester. In addition to academic success, athletic achievements from the 2021 season were factored into the selection process as each of the honorees were named All-American, All-ACC, NCAA Singles or Doubles selection or ACC Player of Freshman of the Week.
Hrastar, a business administration major, posted a 13-9 overall singles record and 13-12 doubles mark in her inaugural collegiate campaign on The Flats. She earned a NCAA Doubles Championship selection with doubles partner Gia Cohen after the pair climbed as high as No. 16 in the ITA national rankings.
The Yellow Jacket was also tabbed ACC Co-Freshman of the Week after clinching Tech’s win over No. 6 Duke in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend championship match to secure a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Hrastar helped lead Tech to a NCAA Championship round of 16 appearance, competing mainly at the No. 2 and No. 3 singles spots.
