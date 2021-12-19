After wrapping up a solid set of tournaments in 2021, top-ranked junior golfer Carter Loflin has more than earned his invitation to the prestigious Sage Valley Invitational — which Golfweek calls the “No. 1 junior event in golf” — coming up in March. And given his successes over the last 12 months, Loflin is no stranger to big rounds on big stages.
Loflin, who lives in Duluth and attends St. Pius X High School in Atlanta, won the Future Masters (for the second consecutive year) in sudden death in June and this summer also placed second in both the Wyndham Invitational in North Carolina, and the Pride of the South Amateur in Mississippi. The future Georgia Bulldogs golfer also had a ninth-place finish at the U.S. Junior Amateur in North Carolina.
And along with his amateur tour commitments, Loflin found time this year to lead St. Pius X to the Class AAAAA state championship as the Golden Lions bested Cartersville by 10 strokes in the 12-team tournament. He also finished second individually among 75 golfers, carding a 1-under 141 and trailing Cartersville’s Buck Brumlow by one shot.
Ranked No. 12 nationally by Golfweek, Loflin — who plays under the auspices of several organizations, including the American Junior Golf Association and the Southeast Junior Golf Tour — is one of just 36 male invitees to the Sage Valley tournament, which will be held in Graniteville, S.C.
“I think it was more about overall play,” Loflin said of the criteria for his invitation to Sage Valley. “I had a good stretch where I had some good tournaments, but I think it’s been more due to an overall consistent body of work.”
While he said he never goes to a tournament thinking he won’t win, Loflin added that he also takes every competition with a healthy helping of the realities of his sport, which he began playing almost as soon as he could walk.
“I just try to have fun with it,” said Loflin, the son of Sonya and Stephen Loflin. “It’s the approach my dad and I have always taken. It’s a thing where I’m just happy to be there … I try not to get sucked in on how cool it would be to win. Getting there is such an accomplishment. A couple of years ago my dad and I could have never pictured ourselves in this spot — it’s all happened so fast.
“But we like to enjoy the experience and not get too wrapped up in the golf stuff. Obviously, I don’t go there for any other reason but to win, but no matter what happens we always approach it from the standpoint of we’re lucky to be here and it’s good we can do stuff like this together and treat it like something special.”
A Rolex Junior All-American honorable mention in 2021, Carter said his college recruiting experience was relatively blunted due to COVID, but added he’s pleased to be aligned with coach Chris Haack’s Bulldogs, many of whom have gone on to enjoy great success on the professional tour.
“It was a weird year with COVID because I couldn’t go on any official visits, so I was kind of doing everything blindly,” said Loflin, whose home course is Berkeley Hills in Duluth. “I had a good summer going into my junior year (2020) and Georgia started talking to me after the Future Masters that year and I really liked the coaches.
“(Norcross grad) Zach Healy is a friend of mine and I play with him a lot at Berkeley. He played at Georgia and graduated in 2018 and was an All-American. I was able to get a lot of insight about the team and the university and he helped me out a lot. It was an obvious choice for me. It’s less than an hour away from where I live.”
When asked how he wanted to progress on the course in the coming year, Loflin — who still has a final season at St. Pius X — said consistency is crucial.
“I’m trying to become more consistent,” he said. “I know my good golf is good enough to win tournaments, but I’d like my bad golf to be a little bit better. I feel I’m getting better at it now, but if I could be a little more consistent with my rounds and my practice, that could really make a difference.”
Loflin added that he planned to major in business at Georgia but he’s adamant he’ll take a stab at earning a paycheck playing golf.
“I would love to be a professional golfer,” he said. “I think it’s the best job in the world. You get to travel and play golf. There’s obviously a lot more to it than that and behind the scenes is difficult. But I think everything about it is really cool and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.
“I’m realistic — there are 175 guys with their (PGA) Tour cards and only a few more with that status, so it’s difficult to break in. I’m real with myself and I understand backup plans are necessary. But that’s ‘Plan A’ for sure.”
