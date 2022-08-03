RISING FAWN — After four days and seven matches, Duluth resident Nick Cassini finished on top at the 103rd Georgia Match Play Championship in the event finished Wednesday at McLemore Club.
Cassini began Wednesday with a 4-and-3 victory over Tevis Upton of Dallas in the semifinals. The former Georgia Bulldog was 1-down to Upton after six holes but caught fire winning three straight to go 2-up heading into the back nine. He remained steady and eventually closed out the match on the par-4 15th.
Much like the semifinals, Cassini found himself down early against Franco Castro of Smyrna in the championship match. Castro, who defeated Matthew Larkin of Atlanta 1-up to advance to the final match, captured the first hole with a birdie.
But Cassini controlled the remainder of the front nine winning five of the eight to go 4-up with nine to play. It looked like Cassini might cruise to a victory after a concession on the par-4 10th by Castro put Cassini 5-up with eight to play.
Castro tried to change the momentum by going hatless and that he did. Wins in three of the next four holes put Castro, who is one half of the reigning Georgia Four-Ball champions, two-down with four to play. But Cassini held firm and eventually secured a win on No. 16 to claim the Lowry Arnold Trophy 3-and-1.
For Cassini, this marks his second GSGA victory in less than a year after taking home the Men's Tournament of Champions last November at TPC Sugarloaf. Cassini, a member of Georgia's 1999 national championship team, was the No. 1 ranked amateur golfer by Golfweek back in 2001 when he was part of the 2001 Walker Cup team.
