cassini.jpg

Duluth resident Nick Cassini won the 103rd Georgia Match Play Championship on Wednesday at McLemore Club.

 Georgia State Golf Association

RISING FAWN — After four days and seven matches, Duluth resident Nick Cassini finished on top at the 103rd Georgia Match Play Championship in the event finished Wednesday at McLemore Club.

Cassini began Wednesday with a 4-and-3 victory over Tevis Upton of Dallas in the semifinals. The former Georgia Bulldog was 1-down to Upton after six holes but caught fire winning three straight to go 2-up heading into the back nine. He remained steady and eventually closed out the match on the par-4 15th. 

