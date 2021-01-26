Duluth resident Ava Hrastar, a freshman at Georgia Tech, was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Freshman of the Week for women's tennis on Tuesday.
Hrastar has posted a strong start to her collegiate campaign, winning her first three singles matches and collecting four overall. She has led Tech from the No. 2 singles spot in all three dual matches, going 2-1.
She opened with a straight-set win over Aran Teixido Garcia of Memphis before clinching Tech’s win over No. 6 Duke in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match. After dropping the first set to No. 28 Georgia Drummy, Hrastar rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the second set to force a tiebreak and deciding third set. She clinched the win for Georgia Tech with a third set tiebreak win.
