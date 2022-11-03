The fourth and final state playoff spot from Region 7-AAAAAAA hinges on the outcome of Friday’s football game between Duluth and Peachtree Ridge.
Peachtree Ridge can clinch the No. 4 seed with a victory, but a Duluth victory would forge a three-way tie with Duluth, Peachtree Ridge and Discovery — all at 2-4 in region play. In that case, a point differential tiebreaker with three different scenarios kicks in. If Duluth wins by six or more points, it is in the playoffs. If Peachtree Ridge loses by one or two points, it still gets the fourth spot. If Duluth wins by three, four or five points, Discovery gets the playoff spot.
Peachtree Ridge hopes it can eliminate those tiebreakers with a victory, which would bring its second state playoff appearance in the past three seasons. The Lions, who started 4-1 under new head coach Matt Helmerich, have lost three of four, but remained in playoff contention with a big 17-14 win over Discovery on Oct. 21.
Despite last week’s 50-13, Peachtree Ridge had bright spots, including an 86-yard kickoff return touchdown from Jordan Ghant. Ghant (six tackles), Darius Wallace (nine tackles, two for losses, one sack), Taysean Wilson (nine tackles), Alex Faruq (six tackles) and Tyler Conner (five tackles) were among the defensive standouts.
Duluth, on a two-game winning streak before losing 49-7 to Meadowcreek last week, looks to challenge that Peachtree Ridge defense with an offense led by running back River Thompson-Brown (884 rushing yards, six TDs), quarterback David Jamieson (1,153 passing yards, 15 TDs) and Tavion Jackson (34 catches, 635 yards, nine TDs).
