Duluth Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Cam Jones
Record: 2-1
Last week: Beat Chamblee 20-14
North Gwinnett Bulldogs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bill Stewart
Record: 2-2
Last week: Lost to Parkview 48-21
North Gwinnett’s reclassification move from Region 8-AAAAAAA to 7-AAAAAAA has renewed a long-running football rivalry with Duluth. The two neighboring schools played almost every year from the early 1960s through their last meeting in 2019.
As the rivalry goes, Duluth dominated its early stages, but North has taken over with 22 straight victories over the Wildcats, dating back to 1995. The Bulldogs’ last three victories in the series from 2017-19 were by a combined margin of 157-6, including a 64-6 victory in 2019, Cam Jones’ first season as Duluth head coach.
That said, plenty has changed for Duluth since 2019. Jones has engineered a return to prosperity, giving the Wildcats their first winning record since 1995 (6-4 in 2020) and their first postseason berth since 1994 (and first state playoff trip since 1986) last season.
The Wildcats enter the region opener with victories over M.L. King and Chamblee surrounding their lone loss, 22-7 at Jackson County. In their win last week against Chamblee, River Thompson-Brown rushed 18 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Florida State commit DeMarco Ward led the defense with nine tackles (two for losses) and a sack.
North begins region play on a two-game losing streak, falling to Winter Park (Fla.) and Parkview after a 2-0 start. The Bulldogs have given up an uncharacteristic 79 points the past two weeks and have allowed 29.5 points per game this year, highly unusual for a program that typically fields one of the state’s top defenses.
Offensive turnovers didn’t help in last week’s 48-21 loss to Parkview, and the defense has performed well at times. North led 13-10 against Winter Park before a fourth quarter collapse, and it held Winter Park to 174 yards. Top recruits Grant Godfrey (35 tackles, three for losses, four sacks, five QB hurries, one interception, one fumble recovery) and Kayden McDonald (28 tackles, 25 solos, 12 for losses, five sacks, six QB hurries, one fumble recovery) are the defense’s leaders. McDonald had 10 tackles (five for losses), a sack and two QB hurries, as well as two rushing TDs, in the loss to Parkview.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North won 64-6 in 2019
Location: North Gwinnett High School
