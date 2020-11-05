Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 8-0, 4-0 region
Last week: Beat Discovery 47-14
Duluth Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Cam Jones
Record: 5-2, 2-1 region
Last week: Beat Lakeside-DeKalb 61-0
Western Gwinnett’s football rivalry, one of the county's oldest, resumes Friday night when these two teams meet in Duluth. They played 45 straight seasons through 2015, when the rivalry paused.
The matchup also is interesting for the head coaches — when Jones first moved to Georgia, he worked at Norcross as one of Maloof’s assistants. It’s more intriguing because of what Jones has built in his second season at Duluth.
The Wildcats, winners of four straight (the last two by shutout), already have locked up their first non-losing season since 2003. They are a win away from their first winning season since 1995 with sights on the program’s first state playoff trip since 1994.
“We've talked about our team mission all year – from our Zoom meetings in the spring – is our goal is to have a winning season because it hasn't happened in a long time,” Jones said. “We talked about making the (state) playoffs. We talked about going as deep as we can at state. We talked about it in that order.
“We're excited about the direction of the program. We want to talk about it a little bit, but we don't want to look too far ahead. We understand the next two weeks are the best two teams we're going to play on our schedule. But we're excited about the challenge.”
Duluth made quick work of Lakeside in its last game, thanks in large part to 14 carries for 256 yards and three touchdowns from running back Nyle Ervin, the Daily Post’s Offensive Player of the Week. Quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV continued his prolific season with 272 passing yards and three scores, two to Rishon Spencer (four catches, 155 yards).
Asmar Hasan (34-yard fumble return for TD), Jason Grey (11-yard fumble return for TD) and Antonio Cofield (44-yard interception for TD) gave the Wildcats three non-offensive scores.
Norcross also cruised to another big victory last Friday against Discovery. The offensive standouts produced with their limited touches, including Zion Alexander, whose two catches both went for TDs and 87 yards. Kaleb Jackson carried four times for 98 yards and a score, Jahni Clarke rushed three times for 62 yards and Mason Kaplan completed 5 of 8 passes for 112 yards and three TDs.
The Blue Devils’ top defensive performers last week included Zaire Lee (13 tackles, 11 solos, one for loss), Jalen Garner (six tackles, fumble recovery, blocked punt recovery, defensive TD), Randy Britt (seven tackles, one for loss) and Zakye Barker (six tackles, one for loss).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Norcross won 47-0 in 2015
Location: Duluth High School
