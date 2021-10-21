This matchup will determine a lot in the Region 7-AAAAAAA football standings as both Duluth and Norcross are in the battle for playoff positioning.
A victory would put Norcross one win away from the region championship — its final regular-season game is Nov. 5 against region co-leader Archer. With a win, Duluth would control its own destiny in the region title chase with a game against Archer still on the schedule next week.
The Wildcats have won four straight after an 0-3 start, most recently routing overmatched North Clayton (42-12) and Lakeside-DeKalb (64-12) the past two weeks in non-region games. In only a half, Duluth quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV was 15 of 19 passing for 407 yards and seven touchdowns, along with rushing five times for 67 yards, against Lakeside. Both Caylon Washington (three catches, 124 yards, two TDs) and Evan Thomas (five catches, 168 yards, three TDs) also had big games, while the defense was led by Rayshon Ford (interception for TD) and Tony Nguyen (eight tackles, two for losses, two sacks).
Things get much tougher this week against Norcross, which is on a five-game winning streak and has allowed only nine points and no offensive touchdowns during that span. The only points the defense allowed last Friday came on a fumble returned for a score by Discovery’s defense. The Blue Devils haven’t given up an offensive TD since Sept. 3 at East Coweta.
Leading the Norcross defense last week were linebackers Zakye Barker (12 tackles, four for losses, three big hits, one QB hurry), Jonathan Mathis (nine tackles, one for loss, one big hit, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups) and Myles Allen (nine tackles, one for loss). Quinton Bance had seven tackles (three for losses) and a sack on the defensive line, while defensive back Bryghton Peters intercepted his fifth pass of the season last Friday.
Lawson Luckie and Andwele Williams had high blocking grades in the win over Discovery, and Luckie accounted for three TDs (one reception, two rushes). A.J. Watkins (78 passing yards, two TDs, nine rushes for 63 yards, TD) and Christian Williams (15 rushes, 65 yards) also were offensive bright spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.