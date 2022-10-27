Meadowcreek #9 Gio West celebrates in the endzone following a touchdown run during the GHSA region varsity football game against Norcross on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Norcross, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)
With two football games left in the regular season, both Duluth and Meadowcreek are firmly in the state playoff hunt in Region 7-AAAAAAA.
Despite an 0-3 start in region play, including losses to co-leaders Norcross and North Gwinnett, Duluth still can play its way into the postseason. But it will require wins the final two weeks over Meadowcreek on Friday and Peachtree Ridge on Nov. 4.
The Wildcats stepped out of region play for a win over Seckinger two weeks ago, then followed it up with a rout of Berkmar last week. Quarterback David Jamieson passed the 1,000-yard mark in the Berkmar win — he has thrown for 1,052 yards and 14 touchdowns — wide receiver Tavion Jackson built on his big season. Jackson has 33 catches for 591 yards and nine scores. River Thompson-Brown (763 rushing yards, six TDs) leads the ground game. Linebacker DeMarco Ward (74 tackles) heads up the Wildcats’ defense.
Meadowcreek has won four of its last six games, though those two losses were wild losses to region co-leaders North (67-41) and Norcross (64-21). After a crazy first quarter with Norcross last week, not much went well for the Mustangs. Running back Jordan Louie, who has rushed for 1,289 yards, was held to 13 yards on seven carries by Norcross, though he did have five catches for 55 yards and a score. Keshaun Singleton had three catches for 124 yards and a TD to lead the offense.
Maison James (15 tackles, one for loss), Singleton (eight tackles) and Gio West (pick-six) stood out for the Meadowcreek defense last week.
