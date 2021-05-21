Duluth recognized nine seniors Wednesday who have signed with college athletic programs.
Three of the signees were football players — Nyle Ervin (Glenville State), Jaiden Jones (Jacksonville State) and Jaden Melville (Berry) — and two were girls soccer players — Esperanza Aguilar (Point) and Brianna Barerra (South Georgia State).
They were joined by Chris Morrissey (Florida Southern, baseball), Makayla Cross (Brewton Parker, girls basketball), Trey Davis (Anderson, boys lacrosse) and Anthony Molinet (Oglethorpe, tennis).
