Gwinnett’s longest-tenured head coach will be replaced by one of its youngest head coaches.
Duluth has promoted former Collins Hill and college standout Brea Dickey to head softball coach, a position she takes over from longtime head coach Dawn Marsh. Marsh led the Wildcats’ softball program for 26 years, a year longer than Dickey, who just turned 25, has been alive.
Marsh stepped down to spend more time with her family, including her 5-month-old child. She also stays busy traveling frequently as a college basketball referee.
Dickey finished her playing career at Kennesaw State in May 2021, and is in her first year in education. She was an assistant coach for Marsh’s Duluth softball team last fall.
"We are very excited to have Coach Dickey on board to lead our softball program,” Duluth interim athletic director and assistant principal Chris Bess said. “She has many of the attributes of a highly successful leader, and she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position from her days playing college softball at the D-I level. Above all else, she is completely committed to the development of student-athletes. I am confident that our softball players will benefit greatly from her mentorship and guidance, and under her leadership, our program will achieve many new levels of remarkable success."
Dickey, who coached at Peachtree Ridge in 2020 during her student teaching, enjoyed last season at Duluth and already has a relationship with the players and her fellow coaches, who will remain with the program.
“It’s super exciting,” Dickey said. “Being fresh and new to it, coming out of college, I’m excited to bring that and I’m just excited really for the girls. We have a good coaching staff. I’m just very excited. It’s not normal where you get a job this quickly, especially nowadays. And you don’t see a lot of females coaching (high school) softball. It’s exciting to show the girls that there are females that coach this sport.”
Dickey played college softball at Georgia and Kennesaw State, reaching the Women’s College World Series with the Bulldogs. As a Kennesaw State senior, she hit a team-high .448 with team bests of 23 runs, 39 hits and four triples. She ranked sixth nationally in hits, 48th in average, eighth in triples and 78th in total bases (52). She earned all-conference and all-region accolades on the field, and was a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection for her classroom work.
Prior to college, Dickey was one of Gwinnett’s top softball players at Collins Hill. She was a four-year varsity starter and a first-team all-region, all-county and all-state selection each of her final three seasons, helping the Eagles to two state championships. She broke Collins Hill records for stolen bases and triples, and led the team in batting averages, RBIs, hits, triples and stolen bases her final three seasons.
As her playing career continued at the college level, Dickey shifted her career goals after originally majoring in exercise science. Instead she focused on a career in teaching and coaching, and her rise to head coach was faster than she could have imagined.
“I’m super excited to be able to come in after Coach Marsh, it’s a privilege,” said Dickey, whose sister Mariah played soccer at Collins Hill and Georgia. “It’s absolutely amazing. I hope that I can give the girls everything I can. I want to give them all the information they need and make sure they have a good time, give them the experience you always want your daughter to have in high school.”
