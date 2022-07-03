Duluth recently announced two new varsity head coaching hires, filling voids in the girls basketball and wrestling programs.
Shyla Coleman, a Duluth grad, takes over as head girls basketball coach, while Alex Pollock is the Wildcats’ new head wrestling coach.
Coleman returns home to Duluth after working since 2017 as a college coach.
"When I began this coaching journey, I realized how every coach I had impacted me along the way,” Coleman said. “The time I spent at Duluth helped me grow in ways I never would have imagined. Coming back to Duluth means coming home, giving back to a community that gave so graciously to me and empowering young women to be the best possible version of themselves and learning to find ways to be 1 percent better each and every day in all walks of life."
Coleman was part of one of the best eras in Duluth girls basketball, helping the Wildcats to a Final Four appearance during her high school career. She played college basketball for four seasons at Southern Wesleyan and began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2017-19.
Since 2019, she has worked at Western Carolina University, first as director of basketball operations and then as an assistant coach.
“We’re so excited to welcome Shyla back home to the Duluth community,” Duluth athletic director Chris Hall said. “Her experience as a student-athlete here as well as her college coaching experience at the Division I level will be a great fit for our program. (Duluth principal) Dr. (Eric) Davidson and I are looking forward to working with her as she continues to build upon the strong tradition of the girls program here at Duluth.”
Pollock, a native of Cordele, was previously coaching at his hometown school, Crisp County — he helped his younger brother become a state placer last season. He is a former college wrestler at Ouachita Baptist, where he competed from 2014-18.
“Alex is a very bright and passionate young coach who we feel will be able to build a consistent program here at Duluth,” Hall said. “He has served as a head coach already and Dr. Davidson and I are happy to be able to hire someone who has the kind of passion and vision it takes to lead a successful wrestling program. We are happy to work alongside of Alex as he pursues some of his career goals, which included becoming a PE teacher, head wrestling coach and working towards a potential future as an athletic director.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.