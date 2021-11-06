CHAMBLEE — After seeing its postseason hopes dashed by forces beyond its control last year, Duluth left nothing to chance when it controlled its own destiny in this year's regular season finale against Dunwoody.
Lonnie Ratliff IV threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Caylon Washington, while River Thompson-Brown ran for two more scores as the Wildcats rolled to a 41-14 win over their namesakes Friday night at North DeKalb Stadium.
The defense also played a huge role in Friday's win by holding Dunwoody to just one first down in the first half and getting a 55-yard scoop and score by Greg Gauthreaux in the fourth quarter as Duluth (5-5, 3-3 in Region 7-AAAAAAA) earned its first trip to the postseason since 1994.
It was a satisfying development after the the Wildcats were the odd team out on a three-way tiebreaker for the final two state playoff spots a year ago despite winning their season finale against Dunwoody handily and securing the program's first winning season since 1995.
“The kids were super excited,” said Duluth coach Cam Jones, whose Wildcats will travel to No. 3 state-ranked and Region 5-AAAAAAA champion Milton in the first round of the state playoffs next week. “To get in (to the playoffs) is a huge achievement for our school and our community. It speaks to the commitment kids have put in. Our seniors started as sophomores, when we went 1-9. We took our lumps that first year, but they stuck with it.
“We're super excited especially after last year when we walked off the field and were refreshing scores (from another game), and we ultimately didn't make it because of the tiebreaker. This year, it was win and we're in. So controlling our own destiny was a great feeling, and we approached it that way. … We had some confidence we could play well, but we had to execute. … But this is not the finish line. This is just the beginning. Now that we're a playoff team, the goal is to become a perennial playoff team.”
Duluth definitely executed throughout Friday's win, with the offense also getting contributions from Washington, who had close to 150 receiving yards, plus another receiving TD from Jamarion Williams, and the defense smothering Dunwoody's triple option offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.