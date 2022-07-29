Sep 4, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers wide receiver Will Huzzie (9) catches a pass against Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers wide receiver Will Huzzie (9) and defensive back Karon Delince (4) celebrate during the second half of a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers wide receiver Will Huzzie (9) catches a pass against Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel
Sep 4, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers wide receiver Will Huzzie (9) and defensive back Karon Delince (4) celebrate during the second half of a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Duluth grad Will Huzzie, a redshirt junior wide receiver at East Tennessee State, was a first-team selection on the Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Team released Thursday.
Huzzie had 58 catches for 798 yards and five touchdowns last season, leading the team in all three categories.
The all-conference second team included Mercer redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ty James (Greater Atlanta Christian), Mercer junior defensive lineman Solomon Zubairu (Archer), Mercer sophomore linebacker Isaac Dowling (Shiloh) and Chattanooga senior linebacker Kam Jones (Peachtree Ridge).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.