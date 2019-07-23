Former Duluth standout Jalen Hodges has signed with the Florida Tech men’s basketball program.
Hodges, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for Wallace State Community College (Ala.).
