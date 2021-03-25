Duluth grad Jalen Hodges, a senior at Montana Western, was named to the NAIA All-American Team as an honorable mention selection this week.
The 6-foot-4 senior averages 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 54 percent of his field goals. Prior to Montana Western, Hodges played two seasons at Wallace State Community College (Ala.) and played the 2019-20 season at Florida Tech.
Montana Western’s second-leading scorer was Collins Hill grad Max Clark, a xxx who averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
Both Hodges and Clark, also a senior, were named second-team All-Frontier Conference earlier this month.
